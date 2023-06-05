Negotiations Resume Between Nurses and McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital

Negotiations resume this week between nurses and hospital administrators at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

Last week, RN’s with the Michigan Nurses Association voted unanimously to authorize a strike, claiming the hospital wasn’t abiding by nurse to patient ratios included in contracts which expired in May. The hospital says a strike is unnecessary since it is willing to come to an agreement with MNA, but it’s prepared to ensure that patient care continues uninterrupted in the case of a strike.

According to McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital President and CEO Tim Vargas, the strike authorization vote was anticipated, as similar tactics have been used to pressure hospital administrators in negotiations for years. Earlier this year, nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central Hospital in Mount Pleasant voted to authorize strikes, though in both cases, agreements were reached before they could come to fruition.

Vargas stresses the importance reaching an agreement that is fair and sustainable, citing significant losses to revenue because of a declining population. Bargaining continues on June 5, 7, 13, and 15th.