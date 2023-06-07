Mt. Pleasant Gets MEDC Funding for Town Center Civic Space

The City of Mt. Pleasant has received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Revitalization and Placemaking Grant program.

The grant will support the nearly $2.3 million Town Center Civic Space Project to revitalize Town Center in downtown Mt. Pleasant. The project is expected to include an increase in green space, electric vehicle charging stations, upgraded electrical infrastructure, additional parking spaces, and increased pedestrian safety. Downtown Development Director Michelle Sponseller says the grant will help the Town Center Civic Space Project create a dynamic, accessible, and sustainable public space.

The city says construction is expected to start in Spring 2024 and finish by December 2024.