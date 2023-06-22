Midland Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

A Midland man has been arrested on charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 31-year-old Timothy George Maxwell was arrested after an investigation which ended with digital evidence being seized from his home. Police say Maxwell had been viewing and sharing files of child sexually abusive material online. He was arraigned June 7th on one count of distributing child sexually abusive material and one count of possessing child sexually abusive material.