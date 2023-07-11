Mental Health Campaign Comes to Midland County

A new initiative aims to support the mental health of Midland County residents.

The Great Lakes Bay Region Mental Health Partnership’s “iMatter Anti-Stigma Campaign” will be reaching out to residents and encouraging them to develop a Mental Health Wellness, Support, and Care Plan that connects them to local resources in case they are ever in need of mental health support. The campaign is funded by a 50 thousand dollar American Rescue Plan Act grant through the Midland Area Community Foundation to help those who are struggling with the mental health repercussions of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The group is mailing information about various resources this week, and will be following up with a social media campaign telling the stories of Midland County residents and a new collaborative mural in Downtown Midland.