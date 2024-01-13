Local Educational Program to Participate in Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service

Students with a local education program in Saginaw will be celebrating Martin Luther King Junior Day with a day of service.

The Dow Treasure Academy will be at the UAW Local 699 building on Bagley Street Monday collecting donations for a Socks and Soup distribution on Saturday, January 20th.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, participants will collect and organize donations of socks and canned goods. The distribution will take place at the UAW post from 11 to 3 on Saturday.