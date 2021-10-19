Juvenile Charged In Café Shooting in Saginaw

Prosecutors in Saginaw County have arraigned a minor for an October 13 shooting at a Saginaw café.
Robert Lee is charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer and others. Lee is accused of shooting from a moving vehicle at Annie May’s Internet Café on Court St. Officers in the area heard the gunfire from nearby, responding to the scene. They arrested Lee and another adult male suspect a few blocks away.
A 53-year-old man was struck in the foot by gunfire, though it’s believed he wasn’t the intended target.
Lee is being held in the Saginaw County Jail. The other suspect is awaiting arraignment.