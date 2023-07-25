Huron County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crime Charges

A Huron County man has plead guilty to felony sex crime charges.

71-year-old Dale Ignash from Filion was arrested alongside 66-year-old Dennis Bales in a sting operation conducted by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Sanilac County Drug Task Force, Bad Axe Police, and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office last August. Officials say the two of them communicated online with law enforcement officers who they thought were underage males, and set up in-person meetings for sex.

On Tuesday, Ignash pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime. His sentencing is scheduled for September.