Huron County Man Hurt in Tractor Accident

An elderly man was seriously injured after being run over by his tractor Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a location on Leppek Rd. in Sherman Township around 3:15 after a farmer spotted the man on the ground and called 911. The 81-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Investigators say he had been driving the 8N Ford Tractor on the road when it stalled. According to the seriff’s office, the man got off the tractor without realizing it was still in gear, and jump started it. Authorities say the tractor ran over the man before stalling out again.

The man’s condition is currently unavailable.