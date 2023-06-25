Hemlock Public School District Awarded for Excellents

Hemlock Public Schools District’s multifaceted communication strategy has been acknowledged and awarded by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Three videos and 2023 Hemlock Branding Guide were recognized by the NSPRA . Video include “Hemlock is #LessLame”by Principal Joshua Chase, “OTS 5.3: Holiday Special Edition starring Jeremiah Allen, the “Cooking Custodian” by Superintendent Don Killingbeck,and, “Hemlock Girls Basketball, State Champions 2023” recap video by Communications Specialist Joy McMillan.

“These honors reflect the dedication, innovation, and spirit of our entire Hemlock Public School District family.” says, Superintendent Killingbeck.

Hemlock Public Schools are becoming better known for their modern approach to education, in several forms with video as one of their most popular. The content of the school district’s videos ran

ge from everyday activity, information videos on procedures in classroom to recognizing educational and athletic achievements of students. The award winning videos and more can be found at their YouTube channel, @HemlockPublicSchoolDistrict