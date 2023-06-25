WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Hemlock Public School District Awarded for Excellents

By christianamalacara
June 25, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Share
Hemlock Public School District Awarded for Excellents
Hemlock National Award Winning Communication 2023

Hemlock Public Schools District’s multifaceted communication strategy has been acknowledged and awarded by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Three videos and 2023 Hemlock Branding Guide were recognized by the NSPRA . Video include “Hemlock is #LessLame”by Principal Joshua Chase, “OTS 5.3: Holiday Special Edition starring Jeremiah Allen, the “Cooking Custodian” by Superintendent Don Killingbeck,and, “Hemlock Girls Basketball, State Champions 2023” recap video by Communications Specialist Joy McMillan.

“These honors reflect the dedication, innovation, and spirit of our entire Hemlock Public School District family.” says, Superintendent Killingbeck.

Hemlock National Award Winning Communication 2023

Hemlock Public Schools are becoming better known for their modern approach to education, in several forms with video as one of their most popular. The content of the school district’s videos ran

ge from everyday activity, information videos on procedures in classroom to recognizing educational and athletic achievements of students. The award winning videos and more can be found at their YouTube channel, @HemlockPublicSchoolDistrict

More about:
Hemlock public schools

Popular Stories

1

Operation Chill is in Full Swing
2

State Files Complaint Against Tuscola County Cattle Farm for Illegal Wastewater Dumping
3

Pinconning Auto Parts Manufacturer Closing
4

Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Township Fire
5

Midland Man Missing Since May Traffic Crash