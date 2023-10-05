HazMat Team Responds to Bay City Business Thursday Morning

A regional HazMat team and multiple fire departments responded to a graphite manufacturing business in Bay City Thursday morning.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, crews were dispatched to Mersen USA at 900 Harrison Street around 7:00 for a report of an overheating furnace.

Officials say because of the possibility of explosion and the various substances at the location, the Region 3 Response Team for Hazardous Materials, which includes members from Bay City, Saginaw, Midland, and Bangor and Monitor Townships was requested. In addition to the HazMat team, personnel from the Portsmouth Township Fire Department, MedStar Ambulance, and a Bay Metro Bus also responded.

Authorities say the furnace was eventually cooled down to a safe temperature. No injuries were reported.