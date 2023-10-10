Genesee County Man Missing

Police in Genesee County are asking for help locating a man who has been missing for around 2 weeks.

Authorities say Clyde Fairchild was last seen on September 21st, and the last time anyone spoke with him was on the 27th. He reportedly told friends and family he was going to visit family in Florida, but never arrived. Police believe he may have gone to the Owosso or Grand Rapids Area.

Anyone who knows of Fairchild’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at (810) 820-2190.