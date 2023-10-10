WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Genesee County Man Missing

By jonathan.dent
October 10, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Genesee County Man Missing
(source: Metro Police Authority of Genesee County)

Police in Genesee County are asking for help locating a man who has been missing for around 2 weeks.

Authorities say Clyde Fairchild was last seen on September 21st, and the last time anyone spoke with him was on the 27th. He reportedly told friends and family he was going to visit family in Florida, but never arrived. Police believe he may have gone to the Owosso or Grand Rapids Area.

Anyone who knows of Fairchild’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at (810) 820-2190.

Popular Stories

1

Dow Event Center Cashless Policy Facing Pushback
2

HazMat Team Responds to Bay City Business Thursday Morning
3

Police Asking for Help Identifying Woman in $54,500 Fraud Investigation
4

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent
5

Teens Arrested After Teacher Struck by Chair in Flint School