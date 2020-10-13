Flint High School Student a Finalist in a Global Science Competition
A Flint high school student is one of 15 people internationally to be chosen as a finalist in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge science competition.
17-year-old Lydia Taylor, a student at Mott Middle College High School, put together a video essay describing a concept in particle physics called the Higgs field, which gives elementary particles their mass. Taylor submitted the essay after about a month of research. She was one of more than 5,600 entrants from around the world.
The finalists come from countries including the U.S., Canada, India, Egypt and Australia. The winner will be awarded a $250,000 scholarship. An additional $50,000 will be granted to the student’s teacher who inspired the essay and $100,000 will be given to the student’s school.
