Fishermen Rescued on Saginaw Bay

Huron County Sheriff’s Marine Deputies rescued two fishermen who became stranded in Wild Fowl Bay after their boat capsized Saturday.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says one of the men called 9-1-1 around 3:30 p.m. Deputies responded on the agency’s patrol boat out of Caseville. Hanson says despite the rough waters, deputies were able to find the men, who were still near the capsized vessel and were wearing life vests. Both were rescued safely soon after. According to the men, their bilge pump had failed on the way back to shore, causing the boat to flood. They said they had been trying to call for help on a cell phone for 2 hours before finally getting through to central dispatch.

Hanson says neither of the fishermen requested medical attention.