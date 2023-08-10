FBI Assisting in Search for Missing Roscommon Teens

The FBI is working to find two teens who went missing from Roscommon County in June.

The bureau’s Detroit Office, Bay City Resident Agency, and Miami, Florida Field Office have joined in the search for 15-year-old Tamara Perez and her sister, 13-year-old Iris Perez, who were last seen June 28th near their home in Prudenville. A newer model white Jeep was reportedly seen leaving the area around the time the girls disappeared.

Officials say the sisters lived in Florida with their adoptive parents until March, when they moved to Michigan after being found at their biological mother’s home in Port St. Lucie. According to the FBI, in addition to Florida and Michigan, the teens have connections to Winchester, Tennessee.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Iris and Tamara Perez is asked to call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101.