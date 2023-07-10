Dorothy Zehnder Dies at 101 Years Old

The matriarch of the Bavarian Inn Zehnder family has died.

The organization announced that Dorothy Zehnder passed away at her home in Frankenmuth on Sunday at the age of 101. Born December 1st, 1921, Zehnder led the business behind the scenes and as the face of the Bavarian Inn for 85 years.

She is survived by her brother, Ray Hecht, her two children, Bill and Roxie, as well as 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Lorenz Lutheran Church. Further details will be released later.