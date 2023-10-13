Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Unsolved Murder

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder from last year.

18-year-old Alex Madrano was shot inside a home in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in Flint Township on July 5, 2022. Crime Stoppers says one or more suspects fired multiple shots into the home, killing Madrano and injuring another teenager before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-422-JAIL.