Once Floodwaters Receded Road Commission Made Repairs Allowing Bridges To Open
Photo courtesy of Jeff Bader
As of midday Friday a number of bridges across the Tittabawassee River reopened in the wake of the recent closures because of the flood. Both the Tittabawassee Road and Freeland Road bridges are now back in service following repairs made this morning by the Road Commission. The State Street Bridge was still undergoing repairs. Road Commission Crews shown above were working to rebuild a section of the approach to the Freeland Road Bridge before it reopened. The Gratiot Road M-46 Bridge was expected to reopen Friday afternoon as well. The Gordonville Bridge in Midland County reopened early this morning and the M-20 Bridge reopened Thursday. U-S 10 is closed over Sanford Lake and will remain closed for the foreseeable future. The Genesee Street Bridge over the Saginaw River in Saginaw is closed until that River goes below flood stage.