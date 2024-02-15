Clio Man Serving 48-Year Sentence Pleads No Contest to Additional CSC Charges

A Clio man currently serving a 48-year sentence for criminal sexual assault pleaded no contest to additional charges on Thursday.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, 60-year-old John Digiacomo was accused sexually assaulting an underage girl in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw Counties over the course of 10 months beginning in the Summer of 2014. Prosecutors say Digiacomo and another man, Patrick Maule, victimized the 14-year-old, threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to stop them.

Maule was sentenced to up to 15 years for his part in the assaults. Digiacomo was already serving time for multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct ranging from 1st to 4th degree for the assaults in Tuscola County. His plea on Thursday was to 2 additional counts of 1st degree CSC, each of which carries a sentence of up to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 5th.