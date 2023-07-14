A carnival-themed open house took place today to celebrate the end of the Cleveland Manor I renovation. Cleveland Manor Courtyard completed a $4.4 million renovation to their facility. According to their website late last year, the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation surprised Cleveland Manor with more than $500,000 in additional funding, nearly doubling the foundation’s original commitment. The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation followed suit earlier this year, providing an additional $200,000. Both organizations now join the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Foundation as million-dollar donors to the project.

Staff was on hand to host guided tours of renovated apartments. Midland County Housing Analysis identified a shortage of more than 1,000 units for low-income families and individuals. Affordable housing prevents homelessness in our community and allows older adults on a limited income to live comfortably in the later years of life.

Cleveland Manor Courtyard is located at 2200 Cleveland Avenue, Midland, MI 48640