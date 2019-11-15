Be Aware of Deer While Driving Michigan Roads This Hunting Season
(source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
Michigan’s firearm deer season starts Friday, November 15 and the Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM) has a warning for drivers across the state: always keep on the lookout for deer.
IAM Executive Director Tricia Kinley says deer will become more active all over as hunters begin to move into fields and forests. She says activity may increase around dawn and dusk, and Michigan drivers should always keep an eye out for deer that may potentially bolt onto the highway.
In 2018, nearly 54,500 crashes were reported to involve deer in Michigan, with 1,200 people hurt and 14 deaths. Oakland and Kent counties were the top two areas with reported deer related crashes, sitting at just over 1,800, but Isabella, Genesee and Lapeer counties were named in the top 10 most deer crashes in the state.