Bay Future and Michigan SBDC Host Small Business Pitch Competition in Bay County

Small business owners in Bay County have a new opportunity to get some recognition and support.

Bay Future, along with the Michigan Small Business Development Center, will host a pitch competition titled “Business by the Bay: Pitch Your Future.”

The competition begins August 30th with an informational session on what makes a good pitch, followed by marketing and financial workshops in September. Pitches will be reviewed during October with the final presentation scheduled for November 8th.

Participants must be for-profit businesses in Bay County that have been operating for 2 years or fewer with less than $1 million in revenue. The grand prize winner will receive $5 thousand dollars, with the first and second runners-up receiving $3,500 and $1,500 dollars.

Registration for the pitch competition is due this Friday at noon. Details can be found at the event’s Facebook page.