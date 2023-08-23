WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay County Forest Sustainability Program On the Lookout for Spongy Moth Eggs

By jonathan.dent
August 23, 2023 2:28PM EDT
Spongy Moth Egg Mass (Bay County Forest Sustainability Program)

The Bay County Forest Sustainability Program is advising residents to be on the lookout for Spongy Moth eggs.

Formerly called Gypsy Moths, Spongy Moth egg masses are white or tan spongy patches, usually on the outside of trees. Officials say each mass can contain up to 1 thousand eggs, which can result in major damage to nearby plants once they hatch.

The Forest Sustainability Program says the masses begin to appear around this time of year, and the organization will be monitoring their appearance through December to determine what areas will require treatment next spring.

Anyone who notices Spongy Moth egg masses is asked to report them by calling (989) 895-4195.

