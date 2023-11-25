WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay City Residents Can Give Input on Department of Public Safety Accreditation

By jonathan.dent
November 25, 2023 9:00AM EST
Bay City Department of Public Safety Insignia (Bay City DPS)

Bay City Residents are invited to give their input on the Department of Public Safety’s operations.

A team of assessors with the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will be in Bay City on Tuesday, December 5 to review the department’s policies and procedures. As part of the review, members of the public can give their feedback on the department’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards.

Telephone comments will be limited to 5 minutes in length, and can be submitted by calling (989) 892-5900 between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. on December 5. Written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Parkway, Suite 600 in Okemos, Mi, 48864.

Once the review is complete, the Commission will decide whether to grant accreditation to the Bay City Department of Public Safety for the next 3 years.

