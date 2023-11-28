Bay City Man Arrested after Police Find Suspected Drugs at Traffic Crash in Tuscola County

A Bay City man was arrested in Tuscola County after police discovered drugs at the site of a traffic crash.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash on M-25 near Bradford Road in Wisner Township around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a bag was discovered in the vehicle containing a gun, suspected methamphetamine, codeine, and other unknown pills, as well as a large amount of cash.

The 19-year-old passenger was arrested and lodged in the Tuscola County Jail.