Bay City Man Arrested after Police Find Suspected Drugs at Traffic Crash in Tuscola County

By jonathan.dent
November 28, 2023 4:33PM EST
Bay City Man Arrested after Police Find Suspected Drugs at Traffic Crash in Tuscola County (MSP)

A Bay City man was arrested in Tuscola County after police discovered drugs at the site of a traffic crash.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash on M-25 near Bradford Road in Wisner Township around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a bag was discovered in the vehicle containing a gun, suspected methamphetamine, codeine, and other unknown pills, as well as a large amount of cash.

The 19-year-old passenger was arrested and lodged in the Tuscola County Jail.

