ATM Broken Into in Bridgeport Township

By jonathan.dent
August 25, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a possible theft from an ATM early Thursday morning.

State Police troopers and Bridgeport Township Police officers were dispatched to the United Financial Credit Union location on Dixie Highway around 4:30 a.m. The ATM outside had reportedly been opened, though authorities have not said if any money was taken. Investigators continue to search for suspects.

In March 2022, thieves pulled an ATM from its base at the same location, which was believed to be part of a string of similar incidents at the time.

