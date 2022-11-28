Armed Neighbors Stop Home Invasion

A Saint Charles man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house occupied by a 41-year-old woman and her two children on Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspect jumping on a car and yelling. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old man reportedly broke into a house on Sanderson Street in Saint Charles. Police say that two bystanders, who were concealed pistol holders, rushed to the scene to stop the home invasion, detaining the suspect until deputies arrived.

It’s unknown what the man’s motives were, and the Sheriff’s Office says he did appear to be under the influence of drugs. He is charged with 1st degree Home Invasion and Malicious Destruction of Personal Property more than $1,000, less than $20,000.