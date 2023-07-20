WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

19-Year-Old Killed at Saginaw Residence

By jonathan.dent
July 20, 2023 11:58AM EDT
Share
19-Year-Old Killed at Saginaw Residence
source: Michigan State Police

Police are investigating a homicide in Saginaw that was reported Wednesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a call of a body discovered at a residence in the 2500 block of North Clinton Street around 10:15 p.m. Investigators say a 19-year-old man from Saginaw was found with a single gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported, and police say no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Popular Stories

1

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
2

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House
3

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets
4

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
5

Firefighters Extinguish Combine Fire in Frankenmuth Wheat Field