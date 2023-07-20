19-Year-Old Killed at Saginaw Residence

Police are investigating a homicide in Saginaw that was reported Wednesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a call of a body discovered at a residence in the 2500 block of North Clinton Street around 10:15 p.m. Investigators say a 19-year-old man from Saginaw was found with a single gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported, and police say no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.