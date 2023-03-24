12 People Sought or Arrested for Pot Dispensary Break-Ins

Warrants have been issued for 12 suspects in a string of break-ins at marijuana dispensaries around Michigan.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that the individuals were first identified after they tried to break a stolen safe by throwing it from the roof of a house in Calhoun County. Authorities say that investigation connected to 20 dispensary break-ins.

Two of the suspects were reportedly arrested in Buena Vista Township earlier this month after allegedly breaking into a dispensary in Bay County. That case is being handled separately by the Bay County Prosecutor’s office.

Nessel says that most of the defendants in the statewide spree are being charged with Safe Breaking, Criminal Enterprise, and Breaking and Entering a building with Intent.