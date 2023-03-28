Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison in Death of Daughter

An Iosco County judge sentenced a woman to prison on Monday for killing her own child.

On September 17, 2021, police were called to a home in the 54 hundred block of Cedar Lake Road in Oscoda Township where they discovered the body of three-year-old Sutton Mosser in a garbage bag outside the home. The child had been stabbed multiple times. They later located the girl’s mother, Justine Johnson, who they say appeared unemotional at the news of her daughter’s death. She was arrested and told social workers she believed Spongebob Squarepants told her to kill the girl. Johnson claimed to have suffered from untreated mental health issues for about a year, during which time she abused heroin and methamphetamines.

Johnson pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in February 2022. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.