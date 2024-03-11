Woman Killed, Man Injured in Saginaw Township Crash

Police in Saginaw Township are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning.

Police say a 62-year-old Saginaw woman driving a 2022 Chevy Volt was heading north on Midland Road just north of Michael David Drive around 10:10 when her vehicle crossed the center line. It was struck by a 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Auburn man. The truck rolled at least once, according to police. Both vehicles came to rest in the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland with non-life threatening injuries.