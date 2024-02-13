Woman Jailed for Iosco County Armed Robbery

Police in Iosco County arrested a woman last Friday for armed robbery.

According to police, 37-year-old Kimberly Hayes of Oscoda held up the Miners Grove party store in East Tawas at gunpoint last Friday around 5:10 P.M., making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say she left the scene in an older model dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan, which was seen heading south on Monument Road.

Police say they received several tips regarding the incident, allowing them to catch the suspect the next morning.

Hayes is charged with armed robbery and felony firearm. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.