An event that had been traditionally a single day in Saginaw has grown to three this year.

Winter Party on McCarty starts on Friday, December 2nd with an adult party, but on Saturday and Sunday will now include activities for the whole family. Friday’s Adult’s Only festivities beginning at 5:30 pm features bands, beer tent and a small fireworks display, along with food trucks. Saturday the kids are invited from 3 to 8 p.m. for games, dancing, the tree lighting and visits with Santa. There will also be Christmas Carols, face painting, food trucks and fireworks. On Sunday kids can have Breakfast with Santa and friends from 9 am to 1 pm.

There will be heated tents around the pavilion at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex at 3575 McCarty Road, as well as heaters distributed throughout the grounds. Throughout the event, cash and toy donations will be accepted for Covenant Kids in the hospital.