Wind Turbine Discussion Continuing In Kawkawlin Township

Kawkawlin Township Planning Commissioners will soon be going over recommendations from a Citizens Advisory Committee regarding a revised

wind turbine ordinance.

Township resident Michelle Kirchman says changes were proposed to deal with issues ranging from noise and set backs to shadow flicker plus potential litigation.

Kirchman added she personally paid to have an attorney specializing in wind turbine issues review the document and was pleasantly surprised with his generally positive take and further suggestions. She called on people in the community to be attentive and ask questions, but not to jump to conclusions as the process goes forward.