West Nile Virus Found in Bay County Blood Donation

West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a blood donation from a resident of Bay County.

Officials with the Bay County Health Department say it is a confirmed, non-neuroinvasive case due to the person experiencing symptoms. In response, enhanced control efforts will take place by Bay County Mosquito Control to reduce mosquito populations in the area. Residents are reminded that the best way to protect against WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses such as Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Earlier in the season, mosquito pools tested in Bay and Saginaw counties tested positive for all three.

While the threat of the virus remains low, officials remind residents to take the proper precautions to avoid mosquito bites and the potential for mosquito borne illnesses. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants with shoes and socks and use a mosquito repellent with DEET when outside. As mosquitos are most active between dusk and dawn, try to limit activity during this time. And eliminate sources of standing water on your property as its where mosquitos will breed. repair window screens to keep the insects out of your home and use air conditioning if possible. For more information, call (989) 895-4009.