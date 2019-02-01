The word VOTE stamped on card stock hanging from old twine and clothes pins over a rusty vintage background.

VOTE: For your Favorite Super Bowl LIII Ads If you haven’t seen the ads yet…Click here

What is your favorite Super Bowl LIII Commercial? Pepsi

Amazon Echo

Olay

Avocados From Mexico

M&M's

Hyundai

Planters

Toyota

Doritos

Expensify

Stella Artois

Pringles

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer

Budweiser

Colgate View Results