Volunteers Needed to Collect River Samples

Little Forks Conservancy is looking for volunteers this fall for a stream sampling day on October 8.

The organization will be back in the Cedar River to determine the river’s water quality by looking at the macroinvertebrates living in the water. Macroinvertebrates are animals without a backbone that can be seen with the naked eye. These bottom-dwelling animals include crustaceans and worms but most are aquatic insects. Volunteers will meet at 10:00 A.M. at the Pavilion in Gladwin City Park at 240 City Park Street.

Teams will then disperse to sample six sites along the Cedar River in both Gladwin and Clare Counties before reuniting for lunch. Volunteers will need to be able to walk on uneven terrain and in forested areas to reach the collection points. The project is intended for volunteers over age 8, though no specific experience is necessary to assist the team leader and the collector. Volunteers can also help identify the samples on October 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. at the Little Forks Conservancy office at 125 McDonald Street.

To sign up or for more information, visit littleforks.org/events.