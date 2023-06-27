Victims Identified in Saginaw Mass Shooting, Suspects Still At Large

The two people killed in Saturday’s mass shooting in Saginaw have been identified.

With numbers now estimated closer to 500, party goers from around Michigan attended the event labeled “Freaknik 23” on social media, though no permits for the event were ever issued and no security was present. Police dispersed the crowd several times throughout the evening, but it always moved to a new location. Police say the partiers became hostile in their last attempt to get people to go home, so they regrouped. That’s when police say multiple shots were fired into the crowd at Johnson and Fourth streets. Police discovered shell casings of five different types of ammunition, indicating more than one shooter.

When the dust settled, 19-year-old Ryan Clemons of Saginaw and 51-year-old Pamela Whitson of Buena Vista Township were dead and 13 others were injured by gunfire or by vehicles fleeing the area. Police say one person remains in critical condition. Two people have been detained for disorderly conduct, though no suspects have been arrested for the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Saginaw Police Department or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.