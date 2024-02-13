Victim in Fatal Buena Vista Township Shooting Identified

Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Buena Vista Township over the weekend.

Police were called to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw on Sunday where 30-year-old Xavion Hopkins was admitted after being shot twice. Hopkins died of his injuries. Police say the shooting occurred at an apartment at the Crossings apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hess Avenue. Hopkins and a 29-year-old man allegedly had altercations over social media, and police say Hopkins went to the apartment to confront the suspect. While Hopkins was armed, police say surveillance video shows him leaving his handgun outside the apartment.

The suspect is being held in the Saginaw County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.