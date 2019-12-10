      Weather Alert

Updated District Safety Plan Approved By Bay City School Board

John Hall
Dec 10, 2019 @ 1:31am
An updated district safety plan has been approved by Bay City  school board trustees.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the plan covers virtually every conceivable possibility. He added the district works specifically with the Bay City Department of Public Safety and Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

Approval of the plan came after a more than 30 minute closed door session at the end of a meeting that lasted three hours overall on Monday, December 9.

