U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Visits Shiawassee Refuge for National Wildlife Refuge Week

The Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge welcomed a special guest on Tuesday.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams toured the refuge in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week and the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. She says she’s glad to see the impact the legislation has had on wildlife both here in Michigan and around the country.

“Almost 98%-99% of the species that have been listed have not gone extinct, so it’s kept species around,” said Williams. “If you think about the importance of biodiversity for medical research and for our sense of awe, like we just saw a whole bunch of sandhill cranes and wood ducks. It’s just amazing.”

Williams highlighted the importance of the Shiawassee refuge not only for wildlife, but also as a tool for managing floods in the Great Lakes Bay Region.