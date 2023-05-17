Two Men Sentenced for Sex Crimes in Huron County

Two men were sentenced up to 30 years in prison on Monday after pleading no contest to arranging sexual encounters with minors.

In July 2022, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and cooperating law enforcement agencies set up a sting operation, posing as a 15-year-old, and arrested 46-year-old Daniel Horetski of Port Austin, a retired Arizona police officer, and 57-year-old Kevin Manor of Sebewaing. Prosecutors say Horetski’s phone even showed a search of Michigan’s legal age of sexual consent, which is 16.

The men were sentenced in Huron County Circuit Court.