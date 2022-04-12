Two Dead in Bay County from Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

State police troopers were dispatched to a Bay County home Monday, April 11 to find two people and a dog dead from likely carbon monoxide poisoning.
Troopers arrived at the residence in the 200 block of Kaiser Tower Rd. in Fraser Township around 3:30 p.m. . The bodies of Bridgitte Hill of Pinconning and Dennis Mackenzie of Au Gres, both 60, plus the dog were inside the home. The house had no power or heat service. Police found a generator in the basement and a number of electric and propane space heaters placed throughout the house.
Police say improper ventilation may have caused fatal levels of carbon monoxide to build up inside the house. They are reminding anyone struggling to obtain heat or electricity to call 2-1-1 to be connected with services which can help, and to ensure proper ventilation when using space heaters or a generator. Generators should never be used inside a home. Also make sure to have properly working carbon monoxide detectors.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information can call the Tri-City post at (989) 495-5555.