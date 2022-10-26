WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

By News Desk
October 26, 2022 5:30AM EDT
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River.

Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location.

City officials say the spill is unrelated to a Dow Chemical incident earlier in the day. Dow reported that its Dowtherm A product, or biphenyl, was released around 2:00 P.M. Some employees in the vicinity of the leak were asked to shelter in place. Dow officials say there was no health risk to the community.

The leak was contained to the onsite facility.

