Two Burned in Gladwin County ORV Crash

A man and a woman suffered serious burns after an off road vehicle crash in Gladwin County Sunday, April 3.
The 23-year-old Midland County woman and the 22-year-old Saginaw County man were in the ORV on state land west of Adams Rd. near the Island Lake Rd. intersection. DNR conservation officers investigating the crash say the riders were parked at the Gladwin County snowmobile trailhead with a group with whom they were riding when the man drove over a small dirt hill, causing the ORV to flip onto its front end. The ORV overturned and caught on fire.
Both riders were wearing a safety harness. The man was able to crawl away from the vehicle, though the woman needed to be removed from her harness. An unidentified man at the scene helped the pair and received burns as a result. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment. The man and woman were airlifted to Hurley for treatment of burns also, where they are listed in stable condition.