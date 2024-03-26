Two Arrested In Police Chase After Shooting In Flint

Police in Genesee County were involved in a police chase following an early morning shooting in Flint on Monday.

Officers with the Mount Morris Township Police Departments spotted a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle from the shooting and attempted a traffic stop on Pierson Road in Flushing near the Kroger Store. According to police, the vehicle fled the area, leading police on a chase onto Clio Road , then to I-475. Police say the suspect vehicle then stopped due to a mechanical failure. Two suspects were arrested.

The victim of the shooting suffered unknown injuries and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Charges are pending.