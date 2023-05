A Tuscola County woman got a lucky payday after winning the Fantasy Five jackpot on April 30.

The 63-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won $417,233 by matching all numbers. She bought her ticket online at Michiganlottery.com and says she found out about her winnings when she logged into her account.

The woman says she plans on purchasing a new vehicle and investing the rest of the money.