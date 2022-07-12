Toddler Gets Mom’s Handgun, Wounded by Gun Discharge

A 29-year-old Flint woman was arrested Friday, July 8 after her three-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself with a handgun.
State police say the child was left in her mother’s vehicle with an older sibling at a Sunoco gas station in the 1300 block of Court St. The girl took a loaded and unholstered handgun and discharged the weapon. The bullet struck her hand. The woman took the girl to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Police responded to the hospital just after 5:00 p.m., arresting the woman on child abuse and firearm related charges.