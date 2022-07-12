      Weather Alert

Toddler Gets Mom’s Handgun, Wounded by Gun Discharge

News Desk
Jul 12, 2022 @ 4:00am

A 29-year-old Flint woman was arrested Friday, July 8 after her three-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself with a handgun.

State police say the child was left in her mother’s vehicle with an older sibling at a Sunoco gas station in the 1300 block of Court St. The girl took a loaded and unholstered handgun and discharged the weapon. The bullet struck her hand. The woman took the girl to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police responded to the hospital just after 5:00 p.m., arresting the woman on child abuse and firearm related charges.

Popular Posts
One Person Shot Outside Bay City Mall Theatre
Huge Fire Destroys Shields Apartment Building
Tuscola County Home Invasion Under Investigation
Four Lakes Task Force Assessment to be Determined Tuesday
Fatal Car-Pedestrian Crash Involves Husband and Wife
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On