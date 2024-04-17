WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

The Bay Future’s 2024 Annual Meeting Features Keynote Speaker, President and CEO of Michigan Sugar Company

By Elizabeth Clauss
April 17, 2024 3:35PM EDT
(WSGW file photo)

At the 2024 annual meeting, the luncheon highlighted the Michigan Sugar Company and its economic impact on the region. Keynote speaker, President and CEO of the company, Neil Juhnke, discussed the upcoming MDS project that will allow the company to extract additional sugar from 100% of its molasses. Bay Future is dedicated to facilitating economic development strategies to promote and secure opportunities for companies through business retention, growth, and attraction to the organization.

The project is set to be fully operational May 15, 2024.

