Teen Who Confessed to Arson Sentenced in Saginaw County

May 3, 2024 7:30AM EDT
A 19-year-old who confessed to setting fires at two abandoned Saginaw County hotels received a private sentencing on Wednesday.

Andrew Shank, of Mount Morris, pleaded guilty in March to third-degree arson after fires at a former Welcome Inn and Suites in Buena Vista Township and the Days Inn Hotel in Bridgeport Township in early 2023. Prosecutors say Shank confessed to starting over 40 fires, including some in Genesee County, where he has pleaded guilty to arson and malicious destruction of property charges.

Because he was a juvenile at the time of some of the fires, his sentence in Saginaw County has not been made public.

