Teen IDed in Saginaw’s First Murder of 2023

Police have identified the 16-year-old victim fatally shot on Sunday night in Saginaw.

Keshawn Nevere Banks was shot along with a 21-year-old woman at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 East Holland Avenue. Police report that shortly after being dispatched to the scene a vehicle arrived at a local hospital carrying Banks and the woman. She was treated and is in stable condition. Three other people in the vehicle were not injured.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information in this shooting contact Detective Phil Graves at 989-759-1761 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. The investigation continues and there are currently no suspects.